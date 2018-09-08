BMW Championship: Justin Rose leads Rory McIlroy by one shot after third round

  • From the section Golf
Justin Rose
Rose is one shot clear of Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy and overnight leader Xander Schauffele
BMW Championship third-round leaderboard
-17 J Rose (Eng); -16 R McIlroy (NI), X Schauffele (US); -15 T Fleetwood (Eng), R Fowler (US); -14 K Bradley (US); -13 F Molinari (Ita), J Thomas, B Horschel (US), H Matsuyama (Jpn)
Selected others: -12 T Woods (US); -11 J Day (Aus); -6 J Spieth (US); -5 I Poulter (Eng)
Full leaderboard

Justin Rose shot a six-under-par 64 to take the BMW Championship lead after round three in Philadelphia.

The Englishman is one shot clear of Rory McIlroy, who moved up into a share of second with overnight leader Xander Schauffele after a seven-under-par 63.

Tommy Fleetwood is level with with Rickie Fowler one shot further back after scoring an eight-under-par 62 for the second successive round.

While Tiger Woods moved up to joint 11th with a three-under-par 66.

"Tomorrow will be gruelling, it's set to rain all day and it will be a battle," Rose told Sky Sports.

"Just getting round will be a win I think, perhaps the weather will help keep me distracted but a one-shot lead with a chasing pack behind doesn't mean much."

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you