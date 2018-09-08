BMW Championship: Justin Rose leads Rory McIlroy by one shot after third round

Rose is one shot clear of Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy and overnight leader Xander Schauffele

BMW Championship third-round leaderboard -17 J Rose (Eng); -16 R McIlroy (NI), X Schauffele (US); -15 T Fleetwood (Eng), R Fowler (US); -14 K Bradley (US); -13 F Molinari (Ita), J Thomas, B Horschel (US), H Matsuyama (Jpn) Selected others: -12 T Woods (US); -11 J Day (Aus); -6 J Spieth (US); -5 I Poulter (Eng) Full leaderboard

Justin Rose shot a six-under-par 64 to take the BMW Championship lead after round three in Philadelphia.

The Englishman is one shot clear of Rory McIlroy, who moved up into a share of second with overnight leader Xander Schauffele after a seven-under-par 63.

Tommy Fleetwood is level with with Rickie Fowler one shot further back after scoring an eight-under-par 62 for the second successive round.

While Tiger Woods moved up to joint 11th with a three-under-par 66.

"Tomorrow will be gruelling, it's set to rain all day and it will be a battle," Rose told Sky Sports.

"Just getting round will be a win I think, perhaps the weather will help keep me distracted but a one-shot lead with a chasing pack behind doesn't mean much."