Ladies French Open: Carly Booth three shots off lead after third round

Nanna Koerstz Madsen represented Denmark at the 2016 Olympic Games, finishing tied 13th.

Ladies French Open second-round leaderboard -10 N Madsen (Den); -9 M Ricordeau (Fra); -8 L Carlsson (Swe); -7 X Lin (Chn); S Kemp (Aus); C Booth (Sco); -6 C Lennarth (Swe); O Kristinsdottir (Isl); J Engstrom (Swe). Selected others: -4 A Boulden (Wal); -3 L Young (Eng); F Parker (Eng); -1 H Burke (Eng); C Thompson (Eng); Par F Johnson (Eng); M Thomson (Sco). Full leaderboard (external)

Scotland's Carly Booth remains in contention for her first European Tour victory in six years going into the final round at the Ladies French Open.

Booth, 26, hit a two-under-par round of 69 to stay three shots off the lead after round three and keep pace with Danish leader Nanna Koerstz Madsen.

But South Africa's Nicole Garcia, joint overnight leader with Madsen, fell away with a nine-over par round of 80.

France's Marion Ricordeau leapt into second, one shot behind Madsen.

Sweden's Lynn Carlsson replaced 17-year-old compatriot Julia Engstrom in third on the leaderboard, though it was another Swede - Camilla Lennarth - who managed a round-best score of 66.

Engstrom, seeking a first victory on the Ladies' European Tour, fell from third spot to tied-seventh with a one-over par 72.

Wales' Amy Boulden climbed to 15th, while England's Liz Young rose to 21st.

Scotland's Booth is ranked 565th in the world but finds herself seven-under for the tournament, alongside Australian Sarah Kemp and China's Xi Yu Lin - both ranked inside the top 300.

"It's just been a bit of lack of belief. I'm here and I said, I'm just going to enjoy this week," said Booth.

"On the first day I shot one over but I feel I've played the same all three days. I holed more putts and had a six-under yesterday.

"Today was a little bit of grinding as the wind was quite tough. I played solid but there were a couple of errors."