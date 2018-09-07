Omega Masters: Defending champion Matthew Fitzpatrick two off the lead

Danny Willett (right) is three shots off the lead

Omega European Masters second-round leaderboard -9 H Tanihara (Jpn); -7 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), L Bjerregaard (Den), D Ghim (USA); -6 H Porteous (Rsa), M Lorenzo-Vera (Fra), S Gallacher (Sco), D Willett (Eng). Selected others:-4 M Southgate (Eng), D Brooks (Eng), D Drysdale (Sco); -3 A Sullivan (Eng), M Wallace (Eng), A Johnston (Eng), L Westwood (Eng), L Canter (Eng), S Jamieson (Sco). Full leaderboard (external)

Defending champion Matthew Fitzpatrick is two shots behind leader Hideto Tanihara after the second round at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland.

England's Fitzpatrick matched the lowest round of this year's tournament with a 64 on Friday.

Scotland's Stephen Gallagher is one of four players tied for fifth, along with 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett.

Tanihara is a 14-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour but announced himself to the European Tour last season.

Fitzpatrick missed the cut on his first visit to the mountains in 2014, but has been formidable since, finishing second in 2015 and seventh in 2016 before winning his fourth European Tour title here last season.

"It was a great day," said the 23-year-old on Friday.

"I got off to a bad start - two over through four. But that is one reason why I love this golf course; you know you can get it back. You've got chances coming in, so I was delighted to take them.

"It is nice to be up at altitude here. I think it will be an exciting weekend."