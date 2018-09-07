BMW Championship: Rose second, McIlroy & Woods slip back from lead

Rose showed some good form on the greens on Friday

BMW Championship second-round leaderboard -13 X Schauffle (US), -11 J Rose (Eng), -10 K Bradley (USA), A Noren (Swe), R Fowler (US), H Matsuyama (Jpn) Selected others: -9 R McIlroy (NI), J Day (Aus) -8 T Woods (US); -7 T Fleetwood (Eng), F Molinari (Ita); -2 I Poulter (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Justin Rose shot a seven-under-par 63 to move into second place after the second round of the BMW Championship in Philadelphia.

Rose, 38, finished the day 11 under, two off the lead, to climb the leaderboard as Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods moved in the opposite direction.

McIlroy had a one-under 69 for a nine-under total, one shot ahead of 14-time major winner Woods, who bogeyed his final two holes in a level-par 70.

Xander Schauffele leads on 13 under.

The American shot a six-under 64 on day tee times were brought forward because of the threat of bad weather.