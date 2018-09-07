Ladies French Open: Carly Booth climbs into tie for fifth after second round

Nicole Garcia is looking for her first victory on the Ladies European Tour

Ladies French Open second-round leaderboard -8 N Garcia (SA), N Madsen (Den); -7 J Engstrom (Swe); -6 A van Dam (Ned); -5 C Booth (Sco), L Carlsson (Swe), S Kemp (Aus), M Ricordeau (Fra); Selected others:-4 B Morgan (Wal), C Thompson (Eng); -3 A Boulden (Wal), F Parker (Eng); -1 H Burke (Eng), K MacDonald (Sco) Full leaderboard (external)

Scotland's Carly Booth is three shots off the lead after shooting a six-under-par 65 in the second round of the Ladies French Open.

Booth's round, which included seven birdies, leaves the 26-year-old in contention for her first Ladies' European Tour victory for six years.

South Africa's Nicole Garcia, who shot a 69, and Denmark's Nanna Madsen, who carded a 65, lead on eight under.

Swedish teenager Julia Engstrom, the overnight leader, is one shot behind.

The 17-year-old, who is in her final year at high school, had led Garcia by one shot after round one.

The Swedish schoolgirl, who caught up on her psychology homework before she teed off, remained a stroke ahead after a pair of birdies at the eighth and ninth holes, but bogeyed the 11th and 16th.

Garcia and Engstrom are both looking for their first victories on the Ladies' European Tour, which would earn them a place in the Evian Championship next week.

Booth is ranked 565th in the world and her last LET victory was at the Deutsche Bank Ladies Swiss Open in June 2012.

"My golf has not been far away all year, it's just a little bit of the five inches between the ears," she said.