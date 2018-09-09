Ryder Cup: Russell Knox says August form cost him place

Russell Knox missed out of a place in Europe's Ryder Cup team for 2018

Russell Knox has vowed to make sure he makes the next European Ryder Cup team after not doing enough to "get the job done" this year.

Thomas Bjorn opted not to choose the Scot as a wildcard, instead selecting the experienced Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey and Sergio Garcia.

Knox, 33, had a strong July but says his form through August let him down.

"I was disappointed that I wasn't able to play better in the last month," Knox, who won July's Irish Open, said.

"I put myself in such a good position to make the team, but I just couldn't quite do that."

Knox missed out in controversial circumstances two years ago but is determined to exploit the fact he plays most of his golf in the United States to make the team for Whistling Straits in 2020.

"In two years' time, I'm going to be on that team. I've made my mind up," the Inverness native said.

"I've obviously been close the last two times and it sucks to get the call the day before the pick saying you're not going to get picked.

"I hate missing out. I feel like I'm good enough to be there, so I've just got to put my foot down and prove it to myself and everybody else."

'Four captain's picks is too many'

Garcia's inclusion in the team to face the United States in Paris later this month sparked debate, given the Spaniard missed the cut at all four majors in 2018 and has failed to record a top-10 finish since June.

Meanwhile, in-form players, such as Rafael Cabrera-Bello and Matt Wallace, missed out as captain Bjorn opted for players with experience of playing - and winning - in Ryder Cups.

Knox willingly acknowledges that he did not do enough to be picked, but the world number 58 believes the process for choosing the squads should be changed.

Currently eight players qualify automatically for the European team, with the captain then having four wildcard picks.

"I've said all along, four picks is far too many for both teams. I think there should be one or two picks maximum," Knox said.

"It's meant to be the 12 best European golfers versus the 12 best American golfers and, when there's four picks, it doesn't quite become that. It becomes the 12 most experienced players.

"But, saying that, I had every chance to play my way into the team and I didn't get it done, so I can't really argue."