Ryder Cup: Russell Knox 'unlikely' be be picked - Bernard Gallacher

Russell Knox won the Irish Open in July to put himself in contention

Russell Knox is unlikely to be named in Europe's Ryder Cup team because there are "more qualified" options, says former captain Bernard Gallacher.

Captain Thomas Bjorn will announce his four wildcard picks for September's event in Paris on Wednesday afternoon.

Knox was second at this year's French Open on the Le Golf National course which will host the Ryder Cup.

"He pushed himself into contention, but other players are more qualified," said former Ryder Cup captain Gallacher.

Bjorn greeted Knox at July's Open Championship with the words "welcome to the conversation" after the US-based Scot won the Irish Open.

The Inverness-native is currently ninth in the European points list, with the top four qualifying automatically for the competition against the US in France from 28-30 September.