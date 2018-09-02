Ryder Cup 2018: Thorbjorn Olesen secures place in European team

Thorbjorn Olesen has had one tournament victory among five top-10 finishes this summer

Dane Thorbjorn Olesen secured the final automatic qualification spot in the European team for the Ryder Cup as Matt Fitzpatrick failed to overhaul him.

Fitzpatrick needed to win the last qualifying event - Made in Denmark - but finished three shots off the pace.

Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm and Alex Noren had already qualified.

The Ryder Cup takes place at Le Golf National in Paris from 28-30 September.

Europe are trying to regain the trophy after a 17-11 defeat by the United States in Hazeltine, Minnesota two years ago.

Englishman Fitzpatrick must now rely on a wildcard if he is to make the team, with captain Thomas Bjorn announcing his four picks on Wednesday.

Compatriot Matt Wallace could also be in contention after winning a four-way play-off at the Made in Denmark.

Fitzpatrick said: "I would obviously love to be one of them but I am sure Thomas is doing his homework and looking at every aspect of everyone's game."

Olesen, who will be making his Ryder Cup debut, finished tied 20th in Denmark but had a victory and four other top-10s in his previous nine events.

The 28-year-old said: "It's been an incredible summer, a lot of pressure, but I've been playing well and it's been a lot of fun.

"I've watched the Ryder Cup since I was six or seven years old and it looks special. Two years ago I got a bit of the experience watching it all from Thomas' buggy and I think that will help me a little bit.

"It's going to be a great team and hopefully we can get the trophy back to Europe."