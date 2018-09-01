FedEx Cup play-offs: Justin Rose takes first-round lead in Boston

Justin Rose recorded six birdies in his bogey-free round one

Dell Technologies Championship first-round leaderboard -6 J Rose (Eng); -5 R Knox (Sco), A Ancer (Mex); -4 C Kirk, B Hossler, K Bradley, G Woodland (all US) Selected others:-3 D Johnson (US); -2 J Speith, B Koepka (both US), T Hatton, P Casey, T Fleetwood (All Eng); E R McIlroy (NIre) Full leaderboard (external)

Justin Rose took a one-shot lead after the first round of the USPGA Dell Technologies Championship, the second leg of the FedEx Cup play-offs.

The Englishman, 38, carded a bogey-free 65 in windy conditions in Boston - one of only two players to do so.

Scotland's Russell Knox - who holed his second shot for an eagle at the 15th - is one stroke behind on five-under, level with Mexico's Abraham Ancer.

Tiger Woods struggled to maintain his recent good form, finishing with a 72.

Englishmen Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton finished on two under, while Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy hit 71 to finish at level par.

Rose arrived in Boston lying sixth in the FedEx Cup standings and is already projected to move to number one.

"I am trying to be selfish right now, and focus on these next three tournaments and winning the FedEx Cup," he said.

"To win would be a huge moment in my career if that happens."

The top-70 finishers in Boston progress to next week's third leg of the FedEx Cup play-offs at the BMW Championship, with the top 30 then qualifying for the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta.