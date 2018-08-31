Made in Denmark: England's Lee Westwood and Jonathan Thomson in tie for second

Westwood is a vice-captain for Europe's 2018 Ryder Cup team

Made in Denmark second-round leaderboard -13 C Bezuidenhout (SA); -11 J Thomson (Eng), L Westwood (Eng); -10 S Horsfield (Eng); -9 T Detry (Bel), M Baldwin (Eng); -8 H Stewart (US), N Tinning (Den), M Wallace (Eng) Selected others: -7 C Hanson, C Shinkwin, R Rock (all Eng) -6 R McEvoy, M Southgate, S Brown, T Lewis, R Evans (all Eng), D Drysdale (Sco). Full leaderboard (external)

Englishmen Lee Westwood and Jonathan Thomson are tied for second at the halfway stage of the Made in Denmark tournament, two shots behind leader Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Westwood shot a bogey free seven-under-par 65 to join Thomson in second.

Thomson started the day in the lead and carded a three-under-par 69 to stay within touching distance of top spot.

South African Bezuidenhout also recorded a 65 which included eight birdies and just one bogey.

England's Sam Horsfield is two strokes back on 10 under in fourth after a 67.

In the race for the final automatic qualifying place for next month's Ryder Cup team, Thorbjorn Olesen (-2) currently occupies the qualifying spot.

England's Eddie Pepperell (-5) and Matt Fitzpatrick (-4) need to win the event to have a chance of dislodging Olesen.

Europe Ryder Cup vice-captain Westwood, 45, said: "I don't think they should be worrying too much about the Ryder Cup, they should be concentrating on the Made in Denmark tournament and trying to do as good as they can in that.

"You can only focus on the job in hand that's controllable and that's to stand on the first tee tomorrow and hit it straight and close to the flag. the see what happens when we sit down early next week."