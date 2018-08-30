Made in Denmark: England's Jonathan Thomson opens up two-stroke lead

England's Jonathan Thomson is ranked 972 in the world

Made in Denmark first-round leaderboard -8 J Thomson (Eng); -6 C Bezuidenhout (SA), M Baldwin (Eng), J Geary (Aus), L Bjerregaard (Den), B Rumford (Aus), H Stewart (US). Selected others: -5 R Evans, R Rock, S Horsfield, R McEvoy (all Eng), J Donaldson (Wal); -4 D Drysdale (Sco), M Wallace, L Westwood, M Southgate (all Eng); -3 R Ramsay (Sco), A Chesters, J Morrison, D Willett (all Eng)

England's Jonathan Thomson shot his lowest round on the European Tour to open up a two-stroke lead on the first day of the Made in Denmark event.

The 22-year-old, who was diagnosed with leukaemia aged seven before going into remission five years later, carded an eight-under par 64 in Silkeborg.

Fellow Englishman Matthew Baldwin is in a group of six players in tied-second after a round of 66.

"It's fantastic to get off to a great start for a change," said Thomson.

He added: "I have been playing some great golf recently but not scoring, so to get off to a low-scoring start today was great.

"It would be great for me to have a positive result this week. I had a terrible start to the season and really positive result would give me a huge confidence boost going into the rest of the season."

In the race for the final automatic qualifying place for next month's Ryder Cup team, English pair Matthew Fitzpatrick and Eddie Pepperell opened with rounds of 72 and 70 respectively.

Both need to win to potentially dislodge home favourite Thorbjorn Olesen, who shot a 73.