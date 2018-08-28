BBC Sport - Ulster trio prepare to boost Ireland World Amateur Team Championships bid

Ulster trio prepare to boost Ireland World Amateurs bid

Ulster golfers Olivia Mehaffey, Paula Grant and Annabel Wilson will be part of the Ireland team at the Women's World Amateur Championships at Carton House in Kildare.

A total of 57 teams from across the globe will compete over the Montgomery and O'Meara courses.

