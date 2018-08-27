NI Open: Highlights of Galgorm Castle event on BBC One NI on Monday evening

Scott Henry dropped four shots in the final three holes to surrender his lead

Northern Ireland Open highlights will be broadcast on BBC One Northern Ireland on Monday evening at 22:35 BST.

The European Challenge Tour event saw Scotland's Calum Hill clinching a one-stroke victory after a dramatic late collapse by his compatriot Scott Henry.

Henry, 31, appeared a certain winner as he led by three on 22 under par after 15 holes.

However, a double bogey on 16 was followed by two closing bogeys at Galgorm Castle.

That handed victory to Hill, 23, who finished with a 64 thanks to birdies at four of his final five holes.