Darren Clarke: Ex-Open champion shares 24th spot on senior debut

Darren Clarke dropped out of contention on day two following a 76

Darren Clarke finished in a share of 24th on his senior debut at the Boeing Classic in the US after a closing six-under-par 66.

Clarke, who turned 50 on 14 August, carded seven birdies as his round left him six under for the tournament - 12 behind American winner Scott Parel.

The Dungannon man's hopes of a top-10 finish were ended by Saturday's four-over-par 76.

Clarke had gone into the second round only three off the pace.

"All in all, I really enjoyed my week," said Clarke.

"People tend to imagine they play the courses a little bit shorter than they actually do, and the courses aren't that short and the greens run to 12 on the stimpmeter.

"It's a test, but the guys just flat out go for it."

The 2016 European Ryder Cup captain, whose career has included 14 European Tour titles and three PGA Tour victories, has not won since clinching the 2011 Open.

His best European Tour finish in 2018 is a share of 61st at the Oman Open in February.

US player Parel clinched his first Champions Tour triumph as a closing 63 left him two ahead of compatriot Kevin Sutherland.

After firing a 12-under-par 60 on Saturday, Sutherland could only manage a 71 in the final round.

Last month's Senior Open winner Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain shared third place with another American Ken Tanigawa, five behind the winner.

Scotland's Colin Montgomerie finished in a share of 15th place - 10 off the pace - after a closing 66.