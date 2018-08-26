Czech Masters: Padraig Harrington second to first-time winner Andrea Pavan

Disappointment for Padraig Harrington as Andrea Pavan celebrates his maiden European Tour victory

Czech Masters final round leaderboard -22 A Pavan (Ita); -20 P Harrington (Ire); -17 G Green (Mas); -15 S Jamieson (Sco), L Slattery (Eng); -14 T Lewis (Eng); -13 G Bhullar (Ind), J Kruyswijk (SA) Selected others: -12 T Pieters (Bel), E Pepperell (Eng); -11 D Willett (Eng); -5 J Daly (USA); -4 L Westwood (Eng) Full leaderboard

Ireland's Padraig Harrington finished second, two shots behind first-time European Tour winner Andrea Pavan, at the Czech Masters.

Harrington, who was seeking a first win since 2016, led for most of the final round before Pavan's strong finish.

The 29-year-old Italian birdied the 16th and 17th as he ended on 22 under after a five-under-par 67.

Malaysia's Gavin Green was five shots back in third and two clear of Lee Slattery and Scott Jamieson.

Three-time major winner Harrington shared the lead with Pavan going into the final round at the Albatross Golf Resort in Prague.

Harrington looked on course for a 16th European Tour success when he led by three shots at the turn and was still two clear with five to play.

However, the 46-year-old bogeyed the 15th while Pavan reeled off three birdies in the space of four holes in a brilliant back nine of 31.

Pavan held his nerve to par the 18th and chalk up a maiden victory on his 112th European Tour appearance.

"I can't believe it to be honest - you know when you go against great players you have to stay aggressive and thats what I did," said Pavan.

"I want to enjoy this success because it's very difficult to achieve."

It is still a welcome return to form for European Ryder Cup vice-captain Harrington, who lost his playing privileges on the US tour after failing to make the cut at the Wyndham Championship last week.

European Ryder Cup hopefuls Thomas Pieters and Eddie Pepperell ended in a nine-way tie for ninth on 12 under.