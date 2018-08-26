Canadian Women's Open: Brooke Henderson looks to end 45-year wait

Henderson is one-shot clear of the field after a third-round two-under-par 70

Canadian Women's Open third-round leaderboard -14 B Henderson (Can); -13 N Hataoka (Jap), A Yin (US); -12 SH Park (S Kor); -11 S Oh (Aus), A Ernst (US) Selected others: -9 B Law (Eng), A Nordqvist (Swe); -6 G Hall (Eng); -5 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); -4 C Hull (Eng)

Brooke Henderson will start Sunday's final round of the Canadian Women's Open aiming to become the first home player to win the event in 45 years.

The 20-year-old has a one-shot lead after a two-under-par 70 on Saturday, leaving her 14 under par.

Jocelyne Bourassa was the last Canadian to win the national championship in 1973.

"It's an amazing accomplishment to be this far, but I'm not done yet," Henderson said.

Japan's Nasa Hataoka and Angel Yin of the US sit one shot behind at Wascana Country Club in Regina, Saskatchewan, with world number one Park Sung-hyun of South Korea a further shot back.

"There's like a million players within like five shots, so I definitely have to play my best," Henderson added.

England's Bronte Law is among those within five shots after a third successive round of 69 left her nine under.