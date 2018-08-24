FedEx Cup play-offs: Brooks Koepka moves into joint lead at Northern Trust

Koepka won his second major of 2018 earlier in August by seeing off a resurgent Tiger Woods to claim the US PGA Championship in Bellerive

Northern Trust second round leaderboard (US unless stated) -10: J Lovemark, B Koepka; -9: A Scott (Aus); -8: D Johnson, B DeChambeau; -7: K Tway, T Fleetwood (Eng), R Palmer, J Vegas (Ven), S O'Hair Selected others: -6: Mickelson; -3: T Hatton (Eng); -2: P Casey (Eng); E: T Woods, I Poulter (Eng), M Laird (Sco), S Power (Ire) +2:F Molinari Missed cut: +2 F Molinari (Ita); +3 R Knox (Sco); +4 J Rose (Eng)

Three-time major winner Brooks Koepka moved into a share of the lead with fellow American Jamie Lovemark after the second round of the Northern Trust.

Koepka, who won the US Open and US PGA this year, shot a six-under-par 65 as Lovemark hit a second consecutive 66.

Australia's Adam Scott carded a stunning 64 to move one shot off the lead, one ahead of world number one Dustin Johnson, with England's Tommy Fleetwood a stroke further back.

Tiger Woods made the cut at level par.

The 14-time major winner struggled with the putter throughout but carded another 71, with the cut set at +1.

The tournament in New Jersey is the first of four FedEx Cup play-off events.

Only the top 125 points-scorers throughout the PGA Tour season are eligible and the FedEx Cup structure means numbers will be cut to 100, 70 and 30 at consecutive events over the coming month with an overall winner decided at September's Tour Championship.

Despite shooting a three-under 68, Fleetwood dropped back in the standings into a share of sixth alongside Americans Sean O'Hair, Kevin Tway and Ryan Palmer, and Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas.

Fleetwood, 27, hit three straight birdies from 11 to 13 but a bogey at 17 undid a further birdie at the previous hole.

Compatriot Paul Casey started the round level with Fleetwood but had a tough day, shooting a two-over 73, including four bogeys and one double bogey, and is now back at two under overall.

Elsewhere, Ian Poulter also shot a 73 to move back to level par, while Tyrrell Hatton carded 70 to move to three under.

Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson stayed in contention with another round of 68 and the American is now in a tie for 11th, four shots off the lead.

Johnson overcame his second triple bogey in as many rounds as he made eight birdies in total to finish with a round of 67 and move to eight under, alongside compatriot Bryson DeChambeau.

But the round of the day came from former Masters champion Scott, who hit four birdies each on the front and back nine, with only a bogey at the par-four 10th checking his progress.

England's Justin Rose shot a disappointing 74 to miss the cut, with Open champion Francesco Molinari also failing to make the weekend with his second straight 72.