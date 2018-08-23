2019 Open: Tickets for four competition days at Royal Portrush sold out

A European Tour record of 112,000 spectators attended the 2012 Irish Open at Royal Portrush

Tickets for all four days of next year's Open Championship at Royal Portrush have sold out - 11 months before it takes place.

This includes all youths and free children's tickets for the event which will be staged from 14-17 July.

The Open is returning to Northern Ireland for the first time since the 1951 championship was played at the Portrush venue.

Tickets still remain for the practice days prior to the event.

The sell-out attendance at next year's event is expected to result in 190,000 spectators coming through the gates, and the Championship is predicted to generate about £80m for the Northern Ireland economy.

Because of the big crowds expected at Portrush, organisers opted to have the 148th championship as an all-ticket event for the first time in the major's history.

In 2012, a European Tour-record 112,000 fans attended the Irish Open at Royal Portrush as that event returned to Northern Ireland after a 59-year absence.

In June 2014, the R&A announced that Royal Portrush was returning to the Open Championship rota and 16 months later, it was confirmed that the Northern Ireland venue would stage the 2019 event.