Darren Clarke: Ex-Open champion to make senior debut this week in US

Darren Clarke's career has included 14 European Tour wins

Former Open winner Darren Clarke will make his senior debut on the Champions Tour in the Boeing Classic in Seattle starting on Friday.

The Northern Irishman, who turned 50 on 14 August, will be joined by fellow debutant Chris DiMarco for the three-round tournament in Washington state.

Clarke, whose career has included 14 European Tour titles, has not won since claiming the 2011 Open.

He has made the cut only twice in European Tour events this season.

His best finish is a share of 61st at the Oman Open in February.

Clarke, the 2016 European Ryder Cup captain, is 262nd in this year's Race to Dubai and his world ranking has slipped to 2,056th.

The Boeing Classic will feature American Jerry Kelly, the defending champion and leading player on this year's money list.

Recent Senior Open winner Miguel Angel Jimenez, Bernhard Langer, Fred Couples, David Toms and Scott McCarron are also involved.

DiMarco, who competed against Clarke in the 2002 and 2004 Ryder Cups, will tee up on Friday two days after his 50th birthday.

Bart Bryant won last week's Dick's Sporting Goods Open to move up to 15th in the money list as German Langer recorded his ninth top-10 finish of the season.