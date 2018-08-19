BBC Sport - Hill delighted with 'unexpected' NI Open triumph

Hill delighted with 'unexpected' NI Open triumph

  • From the section Golf

2018 NI Open winner Calum Hill says that he did not believe he was in contention for the victory when he finished his final round at Galgorm Castle.

The 23-year-old Scot birdied four of the final five holes to finish on 19 under par, while compatriot Scott Henry dropped four shots in the last three holes to surrender his lead.

Ardglass native Cormac Sharvin finished as leading Irishman in a share of ninth, ending the tournament on 14 under par.

Top videos

Video

Hill delighted with 'unexpected' NI Open triumph

  • From the section Golf
Video

India in complete control as England collapse on day two

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch: Root caught by Rahul - did the umpire get it right?

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Man Utd punished for 'incredible mistakes' - Mourinho

Video

Guardiola praises Man City's 'attitude' & 'desire'

Video

Watch: England lose opener Cook

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Fury vows to 'knock out' Wilder

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'An absolute blinder' - Cook's catch dismisses Rahane

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch: Kohli 'absolutely fuming' after dismissal on 97

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Frampton stops Jackson in ninth round

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Scotland striker Russell makes young fan's day

Video

Asher-Smith second to Miller-Uibo in 200m

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired