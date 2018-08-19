NI Open: Scotland's Calum Hill claims dramatic victory at NI Open

Hill birdied four of his final holes to overtake compatriot Scott Henry

Scotland's Calum Hill clinched a one-stroke victory at the Northern Ireland Open after a dramatic late collapse by his compatriot Scott Henry.

Henry, 31, appeared a certain winner as he led by three on 22 under par after 15 holes.

However, a double bogey on 16 was followed by two closing bogeys at Galgorm Castle.

That handed victory to Hill, 23, who finished with a 64 after birdieing four of his final holes.

Henry's 69 left him sharing second place on 18 under par with Welshman Stuart Manley who shot a closing 68.

Ardglass native Cormac Sharvin finished leading Irishman in a share of ninth as a 67 left him on 14 under.

Kinross man Hill qualified for the US Open in June but was playing in only his fifth European Challenge Tour event.

The 23-year-old had an impressive collegiate career in the US and worked an assistant golf coach at his former university, Western New Mexico, for a time after his graduation.

