Conor Gough of England is the 2018 Boys' Amateur Champion after defeating Spain's Jose Luis Ballester at Royal Portrush.

Gough, a member of the Stoke Park club in Buckinghamshire, clinched a 3&1 victory in Sunday's final to become the first Englishman to win the title since Matthew Fitzpatrick in 2012.

The 15-year-old has now earned a place in final qualifying for next year's Open Championship and has set his sights on a return to Portrush next year.