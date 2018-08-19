BBC Sport - England's Conor Gough wins Boys' Amateur Championship

England's Conor Gough wins Boys' Amateur title

  Golf

Conor Gough of England is the 2018 Boys' Amateur Champion after defeating Spain's Jose Luis Ballester at Royal Portrush.

Gough, a member of the Stoke Park club in Buckinghamshire, clinched a 3&1 victory in Sunday's final to become the first Englishman to win the title since Matthew Fitzpatrick in 2012.

The 15-year-old has now earned a place in final qualifying for next year's Open Championship and has set his sights on a return to Portrush next year.

  Golf
