Nordea Masters: Paul Waring wins first European Tour title at 200th attempt

Waring held his nerve to see off Aiken in a tense finish

Nordea Masters final leaderboard **Waring wins after play-off** -14 P Waring (Eng), T Aiken (SA); -13 M Kieffer (Ger); -12 T Olesen (Den); -11 L Herbert (Aus); -9 J Janewattananond (Tha), A Pavan (Ita), H Porteous (SA), R Rock (Eng) Selected others:-8 A Johnston, M Southgate, L Slattery (all Eng); -6 M Warren (Sco); -5 B Neil, C Syme (both Sco) Full leaderboard

Paul Waring won his first European Tour title at his 200th attempt with victory at the Nordea Masters.

The Englishman held a two-shot lead with four holes to play before playing partner Thomas Aiken birdied on the last to force extra holes.

However, South Africa's Aiken drove into the water during the sudden-death play-off, with Waring's par good enough to secure victory in Gothenburg.

"I wasn't sure this day would come in total honesty," Waring told Sky Sports.

"I'm obviously ecstatic. I've tried so hard for many years to get to this point and it's nice to finally get across the line and be holding the trophy."

Waring and Aiken finished on 14 under par, a shot ahead of Germany's Max Kieffer, who carded a five-under 65 in the final round.

Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen's finished fourth in Sweden to move ahead of England's Ian Poulter in the race to qualifying automatically for Europe's Ryder Cup team.

"It wasn't easy. I felt really in control though," added the 33-year-old from Birkenhead.

"I've had a couple of operations along the way. It feels like it's all worth it.

"I'm sure everyone back home will be absolutely thrilled for me.

"I've got a great team around me so this is all for them as well."