Wyndham Championship: Brandt Snedeker takes one-shot lead into final round

Brandt Snedeker at the Wyndham Championships
Brandt Snedeker opened the tournament with a 59
Wyndham Championship third-round leaderboard
-16 B Snedeker (US); -15 B Gay (US), D Hearn (Can); -14 CT Pan (Tpe), DA Points (US); -13 R Moore (US), A Ancer (Mex); -12 S Garcia (Spa), B Stegmaier (US), H English (US)
Selected others:-10 M Laird (Sco); -8 M Fitzpatrick (Eng)
Full leaderboard

Brandt Snedeker will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Wyndham Championship after completing a two-under-par 68 on Sunday.

The 37-year-old American, who carded only the 10th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history on Thursday, is 16 under.

He was one of 30 players to complete their round on Sunday after rain caused play to be suspended on Saturday.

Spaniard Sergio Garcia is four shots off the lead after a bogey on the 18th meant he carded a three-under 67.

He is one of 23 players bunched within six strokes going into the final round.

American Brian Gay and Canada's David Hearn are Snedeker's nearest challengers.

