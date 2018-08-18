BBC Sport - Austria's Emma Spitz wins Girls' British Open Amateur Championship

Austria's Emma Spitz wins Girls' British Open

  • From the section Golf

Emma Spitz defeats fellow Austrian Isabella Holpfer 2&1 to win the Girls' British Open Amateur Championship at Ardglass.

The victory for Spitz, 18, has earned her a place in the final qualifying round for the Women’s British Open next year.

"It's my biggest win I've ever had and I can't describe it in words. It's so cool," she said.

Top videos

Video

Austria's Emma Spitz wins Girls' British Open

  • From the section Golf
Video

'An absolute blinder' - Cook's catch dismisses Rahane

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch: Kohli 'absolutely fuming' after dismissal on 97

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Asher-Smith second to Miller-Uibo in 200m

Video

Kohli & Rahane star as India make strong start

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Sarri hails Chelsea's 'very important' win over Arsenal

Video

Fury fight will happen, insists Wilder

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Spurs need to be more clinical despite win - Pochettino

Video

GB's Prescod second in 100m photo finish

Video

Kenedy penalty was poor, but we lose as a team - Benitez

Video

Stokes receives mixed reception on return to cricket

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Ronaldo, Matuidi & Can sing in Juventus initiation

Video

'Welcome Usain!' Bolt ready to start football career in Australia

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired