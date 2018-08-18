BBC Sport - Austria's Emma Spitz wins Girls' British Open Amateur Championship
Austria's Emma Spitz wins Girls' British Open
- From the section Golf
Emma Spitz defeats fellow Austrian Isabella Holpfer 2&1 to win the Girls' British Open Amateur Championship at Ardglass.
The victory for Spitz, 18, has earned her a place in the final qualifying round for the Women’s British Open next year.
"It's my biggest win I've ever had and I can't describe it in words. It's so cool," she said.
