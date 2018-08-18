Wyndham Championship: Snedeker takes two-shot lead

Snedeker is an eight-time PGA Tour winner

Wyndham Championship second-round leaderboard -14 B Snedeker (US); -12 DA Points (US); -11 CT Pan (Tpe); -9 P Malnati (US), K Mitchell (US), S Garcia (Spa), B Stegmaier (US), D Hearn (Can), H English (US) Selected others: -5 M Laird (Sco); -2 S Lowry (Ire) Full leaderboard

Brandt Snedeker shot a three-under-par 67 to lead fellow American DA Points by two shots at the Wyndham Championship.

Snedeker, who carded only the 10th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history on Thursday, is 14 under overall.

The 37-year-old's total is the lowest halfway score of the season on the PGA Tour.

"I knew it was going to be tough, battling the emotion of everybody pulling hard for you, wanting to see you do it again," Snedeker said.

"You hear people telling you every two seconds, 'Mr 59', or how cool it was to watch it.

"My phone is still blowing up this morning, guys in the locker room are still talking to me about it, so yes, totally on your mind.

"The hardest thing is trying to get back into a rhythm - it took a little while to do that.

"Now I'm better equipped for the next time I shoot 59 and play the next day," he joked.

Points carded a second 64 in a row to lie 12 under for the tournament, while CT Pan is a shot further back after also going round in 64.