BBC Sport - Cormac Sharvin pleased as he sits one shot off the pace at halfway stage of NI Open

Sharvin says form 'has clicked' at Galgorm Castle

  • From the section Golf

Ardglass man Cormac Sharvin is pleased as he sits one shot off the pace at the halfway stage of the Northern Ireland Open at Galgorm Castle.

Sharvin shots a bogeyless six-under-par 65 to join a four-strong group on 10 under par - one behind leader South Korea's Minkyu Kim.

The Northern Irishman says hard work on his game last week after a lean period is bearing fruit.

