BBC Sport - Watch: Northern Ireland Open day-two highlights as Kim leads by one

Watch: NI Open day-two highlights as teenager Kim leads

  • From the section Golf

Watch day-two highlights from the Northern Ireland Open as South Korean teenager Minkyu Kim takes a one-shot lead over a quarter than includes home hope Cormac Sharvin.

Kim added a four-under-par 67 to his opening 64 to move to 11 under at Galgorm Castle.

Sharvin shot a bogeyless 65 as he finished on 10 under with France's Victor Perez, Denmark's Mark Flindt Haastrup and Welshman Stuart Manley.

