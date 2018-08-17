BBC Sport - Watch: Northern Ireland Open day-two highlights as Kim leads by one
Watch: NI Open day-two highlights as teenager Kim leads
- From the section Golf
Watch day-two highlights from the Northern Ireland Open as South Korean teenager Minkyu Kim takes a one-shot lead over a quarter than includes home hope Cormac Sharvin.
Kim added a four-under-par 67 to his opening 64 to move to 11 under at Galgorm Castle.
Sharvin shot a bogeyless 65 as he finished on 10 under with France's Victor Perez, Denmark's Mark Flindt Haastrup and Welshman Stuart Manley.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired