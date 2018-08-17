BBC Sport - Boys Amateur Championship 2018: Eight players remain as tournament reaches quarter-final stage
Boys Amateur Championship reaches quarter-finals
- From the section Golf
There are just eight players remaining going into the weekend at the 2018 Boys Amateur Championship at Royal Portrush.
Stoke Park golfer Conor Gough beat Aidan O'Hagan of Scotland 7&6 to progress to his quarter-final against Denmark's Nicolai Højgaard while Mark Power from Kilkenny GC defeated Jerry Ji of Netherlands 4&2 to set up a match against Lake Nona's Joseph Pagdin.
In the other quarter-finals on Saturday morning, Jensen Hull will play Gustav Andersson and Max Hopkins will go up against Jose Luis Ballester.
