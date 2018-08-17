Nordea Masters: Scott Jamieson & Paul Waring lead in Sweden
|Nordea Masters second-round leaderboard
|-11 S Jamieson (Sco), P Waring (Eng); -9 T Aiken (SA); -7 B Neil (Sco), L Slattery (Eng), H Stewart (US)
|Selected others: -5 C Hanson (Eng), M Warren (Sco), T Lewis (Eng)
|Full leaderboard
Scotland's Scott Jamieson and England's Paul Waring share a two-shot halfway lead at the Nordea Masters in Sweden.
Jamieson carded seven birdies in his five-under 65, while Waring went one better with eight in his 63 to leave both on 11-under par.
South Africa's Thomas Aiken (65) is their nearest challenger at Hills GC in Gothenburg on nine-under.
And Scotland's Bradley Neil (66) and Lee Slattery of England (69) are a further two back.
Overnight leader Clement Sordet of France slipped back to six under after a 72.