Northern Ireland Open highlights: Day One

  • From the section Golf

The best of the action from the first round of the Challenge Tour event at Galgorm Castle in County Antrim.

Welshman Stuart Manley and 17-year-old South Korean Minkyu Kim fired 64s to lead on seven under.

They are one ahead of Englishmen Richard Finch and Marcus Armitage plus Denmark's Victor Gebhard Osterby.

