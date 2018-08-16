BBC Sport - Northern Ireland Open highlights: Day One
Northern Ireland Open highlights: Day One
- From the section Golf
The best of the action from the first round of the Challenge Tour event at Galgorm Castle in County Antrim.
Welshman Stuart Manley and 17-year-old South Korean Minkyu Kim fired 64s to lead on seven under.
They are one ahead of Englishmen Richard Finch and Marcus Armitage plus Denmark's Victor Gebhard Osterby.
