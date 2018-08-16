BBC Sport - Young golfers enjoy 'dream' Royal Portrush experience

Young golfers Robin Williams and Mark Power enjoy their 'dream' experience of playing 2019 Open Championhsip venue Royal Portrush during the R&A Boys' Amateur Championship.

The tournament is also being staged at the nearby Portstewart course, which hosted the 2017 Irish Open in July 2017.

