BBC Sport - Young golfers enjoy 'dream' Royal Portrush experience
Young golfers Robin Williams and Mark Power enjoy their 'dream' experience of playing 2019 Open Championhsip venue Royal Portrush during the R&A Boys' Amateur Championship.
The tournament is also being staged at the nearby Portstewart course, which hosted the 2017 Irish Open in July 2017.
