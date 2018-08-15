NI Open: Simon Dyson hoping to put injury woes behind him at Galgorm Castle

Simon Dyson snapped the tendon in his left wrist in March 2015 and has suffered from the injury recently

2011 Irish Open winner Simon Dyson is hoping his return to the Emerald Isle this week could spark a return to form.

The six-time European Tour winner will tee up in the second-tier Challenge Tour's Northern Ireland Open at Galgorm Castle ranked 1,920th in the world.

In September 2011, he was as high as 26th, but the York man has been plagued by a wrist injury since early 2015.

"Who knows? You only need one week to get going. It would be nice if it was this week," says the 40-year-old.

Dyson has made only one cut in his nine Challenge Tour events this year and failed to complete 36 holes in three of those tournaments amid his continuing wrist problems.

"I came back from such a bad injury. I snapped my tendon in my left wrist (March 2015). It's as bad as you can get really for golf," adds Dyson, whose last European Tour victory came as he won a third KLM Open title in the Netherlands in September 2011.

"I took about a year out and when I came back, I felt that I was protecting my wrist too much and just got into some really bad habits which are really hard to get out of.

"I still have occasions when it's pretty sore. I've built it up but you just can't get it back to where it was," continues Dyson, who underwent surgery on the injury in the summer of 2015 after making an abortive attempt to return to action at that year's PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Fined after rules controversy

Some 18 months earlier, Dyson had been at the centre of a rules infringement incident after TV viewers had spotted him tapping down a spike mark on the line of a putt with his golf ball at the BMW Masters event in China.

While the European Tour cleared Dyson of "premeditated cheating", he was handed a £30,000 fine in addition to a suspended two-month ban for what was ruled a "momentary aberration".

There were suggestions the decision did not meet with universal approval in the European Tour locker-room and following the verdict, Thomas Bjorn, the then chairman of players committee, publicly urged members to accept the verdict.

Dyson insists the controversy has in no way contributed to his struggles in recent years.

"People have their opinions. That's up to them. I had a good year the following year (2014) and made the Race to Dubai comfortably.

"I know who my friends are and they showed it the week I went out again (after the ruling).

"But then came the injury and I went from being a very good player to a very mediocre player straight away."

Using experience to help young players

Dyson played on a successful Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup team with Luke Donald before turning professional

Having been granted a medical exemption for a time, Dyson lost his European Tour card last year and then missed the fourth-round cut at the marathon 108-hole Tour School Finals in Girona.

That meant a first-ever season on the second-tier Challenge Tour since he turned professional in 1999, shortly after playing on a winning Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup team that included Paul Casey and Luke Donald.

Dyson says he is teeing up alongside "young and eager guys who remind me of what I was like years ago".

"There will be a lot of guys playing this week that in five or six years will be at the top of the European Tour."

Some of them are even talking the opportunity to pick Dyson's golfing brain "kind of like I did with people like Darren Clarke and Lee Westwood when I first went out on tour".

"I like it when they come up and ask me this and that because I feel like I can really help them. And I can't help myself," he laughs.

"You see some players and you think 'I could really help him'. Everything… management wise, psychology wise, fitness wise."

More of a focus on family time

Indeed, Dyson has a particular expertise having become a qualified golf fitness trainer and he says "it's a route I want to go down the day I hang up my sticks".

With Dyson now the father of two young girls aged six and two, family time has also become increasingly important with the motivation to travel the world not quite what it was.

So the thought his tournament career may not have long to run is very much there.

"It might be soon but I might surprise myself and it might be a few more years."