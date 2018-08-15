BBC Sport - Northern Ireland Open: Michael Hoey 'proud' of progress of Galgorm Castle event

Hoey 'proud' of progress of NI Open

  • From the section Golf

Northern Ireland Open tournament ambassador Michael Hoey says he is proud of the progress the European Challenge Tour event at Galgorm Castle has made in the six years since its inception in 2013.

The five-time European Tour winner will play the first two rounds of this year's tournament in the company of ex-Ryder Cup player Oliver Wilson on Thursday and Friday.

It was announced on Tuesday that next year's Northern Ireland Open will see the addition of a Ladies European Tour event to tournament week.

