BBC Sport - Northern Ireland Open: Michael Hoey 'proud' of progress of Galgorm Castle event
Hoey 'proud' of progress of NI Open
- From the section Golf
Northern Ireland Open tournament ambassador Michael Hoey says he is proud of the progress the European Challenge Tour event at Galgorm Castle has made in the six years since its inception in 2013.
The five-time European Tour winner will play the first two rounds of this year's tournament in the company of ex-Ryder Cup player Oliver Wilson on Thursday and Friday.
It was announced on Tuesday that next year's Northern Ireland Open will see the addition of a Ladies European Tour event to tournament week.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired