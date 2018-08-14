Rory McIlroy: Northern Irishman may choose to miss first FedEx Cup event

McIlroy finished two under par at the US PGA Championship

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy says he is considering skipping the first event of the FedEx Cup play-offs series.

The play-offs begin with the Northern Trust event from 23-26 August in New Jersey.

The 29-year-old was 14 shots behind winner Brooks Koepka as the US PGA Championship and has now gone four years without a major victory.

McIlroy won the FedEx Cup in 2016 having missed the first event.

Now ranked seventh in the world, the County Down native admitted there was "a lot of room for improvement" following the final major of the year.

"The best thing might be to take that first Fed-Ex cup week off and come back hopefully in a better place," said McIlroy.

"Historically the first Fed-Ex play-off event hasn't been my best of the four."

The final play-off event, the Tour Championship, concludes less than a week before the start of the Ryder Cup in Paris.

"I will do some practice this week and see if I feel ready to go there [New Jersey] and play five out of six weeks leading up to the Ryder Cup," he said.

Thomas Bjorn will captain the European team at Le Golf National on the final weekend of September.