NI Open: Galgorm Castle event to also welcome Ladies European Tour in 2019

Ireland's former world number one amateur Leona Maguire is likely to be among the competitors in next year's Women's NI Open at Galgorm Castle

Next year's Northern Ireland Open will see the addition of a Ladies European Tour event to tournament week.

The women's competition will run concurrently with the European Challenge Tour event with Massereene a new venue alongside Galgorm Castle.

The two courses will both be used for 72-hole stroke play events, which will feature the same prize money.

The initiative follows the men's and women's format successfully adopted by the Vic Open in Australia.

At this year's Vic Open, the women's tournament, won by Australian star Minjee Lee, was also a Ladies European Tour event.

The addition of the LET event to the Northern Ireland Open fold will also see women's professional golf returning to Ireland for the first time since the last staging of the Irish Women's Open at Killeen Castle in 2012.

Tuesday's announcement, which came two days before the start of this year's Northern Ireland Open, is a much-needed boost for the Ladies European Tour which has lost a number of tournaments in recent times.

Only 14 regular LET events are taking place this year and back in May, England's European Solheim Cup star Melissa Reid said that players were being forced to take part-time jobs in order to make ends meet.

Ireland's former world amateur number one Leona Maguire hailed the NI Open organisers' move to stage the women's tournament alongside the second-tier European Challenge Tour event.

Maguire and her sister Lisa both recently turned professional after completing collegiate careers in the US and they have joined the Modest! Golf management stable founded by pop star Niall Horan.

"I look forward to being part of a very special week competing alongside the men in one of the best events on the tournament schedule," said Cavan woman Leona, who represented Ireland at the 2016 Olympics.

Horan's management company have been heavily involved with the Northern Ireland Open for several years and he is also strongly backing the 2019 initiative.

"By introducing a ladies' tournament to the NI Open, we are looking to broaden the appeal to a much wider audience, while providing new opportunities for our young, aspiring players," added the Mullingar man.

Pop star Niall Horan presents the 2017 NI Open trophy to Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Since its beginnings on the third-tier EuroPro Tour in 2010, the Northern Ireland Open has evolved into an event which has consistently broken European Challenge Tour attendance records.

Last year, over 43,000 spectators attended the event won by France's Robin Sciot-Siegrist.

The tournament adopted a Sixes format last year which saw second and third-round cuts before the leading 24 players competed over six-hole stroke play knockout matches on the final day.

This year's event reverts to the regular 72-hole format but the tournament once again has come up with a new initiative for 2019.

"We have been working closely with our key partners for a number of years and as part of the ongoing planning process, we try to introduce something new to the NI Open every year," said tournament director and Galgorm Castle managing director Gary Henry.

The 2019 Northern Ireland Open will be played a few weeks after the Open Championship returns to the province and Royal Portrush for the first time since 1951.