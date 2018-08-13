World's top juniors to tee-off in NI

Sergio Garcia won the Boys Amateur Championship in 1997

Many of the world's leading young golfers will be in Northern Ireland this week to compete in two of the most prestigious amateur competitions.

The Boys Amateur Championship, which was won by 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia in 1997, will be played at Royal Portrush and Portstewart from Tuesday until Sunday.

Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard, the 2018 European Amateur Champion who competed in The Open in July, leads the field.

Portugal's Pedro Lencart is the holder.

He returns for the 92nd staging of the championship and will compete in the 252-strong field, which includes players from across Europe as well as Australia, Canada, Japan, India and Vietnam.

The Girls Amateur Championship will be staged at Ardglass from Tuesday until Saturday.

It will be contested by 144 competitors from 24 countries, with Italy's Alessia Nobilio the highest ranked player taking part.

Mark Power, the 18-year-old former Irish Amateur Champion, comes into the boys' event on an encouraging run of form.

He finished second in the stroke play qualifying rounds at the European Boys Team Championship in July and followed that up with a third-place finish at the South of Ireland Amateur Open Championship.