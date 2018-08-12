Brooks Koepka sees off Tiger Woods to win US PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka is fifth man to win the US Open and US PGA in the same year

American Brooks Koepka won his second major of 2018 by seeing off a resurgent Tiger Woods to claim the US PGA Championship on a compelling final day.

The US Open champion, who led by two shots overnight, shot a four-under 66 to win by two on 16 under par.

Excitement grew at Bellerive as Woods pushed for a first major since 2008, falling short despite a final-day 64.

Koepka holed birdies on the 14th and 15th to keep clear of Woods and Adam Scott (67), who finished on 13 under.

It was 14-time major winner Woods' lowest final round at either the Masters, US Open, The Open or US PGA.

However, his efforts were still not enough as Koepka became the first man since Woods in 2000 to win the US Open and US PGA in the same season.

Koepka, watched by his mother and girlfriend from the side of the 18th green, fought back tears after tapping in a par to set a new 72-hole PGA Championship scoring record of 264.

'Patient' Koepka reaps the rewards

Koepka came into the 100th PGA Championship on the back of a fine season which has seen him claim two other top-five finishes on the PGA Tour along with his US Open victory at Shinnecock Hills.

However, the world number four had feared his year would be ruined after partially tearing a tendon in his left wrist and then missing the Masters with another wrist injury.

But he battled back to fitness and has been rewarded with his third major win in just over a year.

Again, his nerveless demeanour and powerful ball-striking, honed partly by his dedication to the gym, enabled him to hold off several challengers on a high-quality leaderboard.

Koepka remained calm and composed as he held off Englishman Tommy Fleetwood's final-day charge to retain his US Open title in June - and did the same at Bellerive as Woods, Scott and Justin Thomas all made moves.

After rounds of 69, 63 and 66 earlier in the week, he moved to 14 under after four birdies and two bogeys in his first nine holes, and then maintained his composure to not drop a shot in a two-under 33 on the back nine.

"For some reason the majors get my attention more," said Koepka. "Every shot is so important. You have to be patient and I always do that very well in the majors."

