European Championships 2018: Thomson & MacLaren win GB battle to claim bronze

  • From the section Golf
Michele Thomson (right) and Meghan MacLaren
Michele Thomson (right and pictured with partner Meghan MacLaren) gave up her career as a police officer to pursue one as a golfer
2018 European Championships
Venues: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra plus the BBC Sport website with further coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app

Michele Thomson and Meghan MacLaren won their second European Championships medal with victory over fellow Britons Georgia Hall and Laura Davies in the women's foursomes bronze medal match.

The winning pair, who clinched silver in the mixed team event, recorded a 3&1 victory over British Open champion Hall and four-time major winner Davies.

Earlier, Hall and Davies lost to Sweden in their semi-final and Thomson and MacLaren were beaten by France.

Sweden beat France in the final.

Spain's Pedro Oriol and Scott Fernandez beat two of Iceland's mixed team gold medallists, Axel Boasson and Birgir Hafthorsson, 2UP in the men's foursomes final.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

The best of the European Championships

Also in Sport

BBC Sport coverage

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired