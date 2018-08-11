European Championships 2018: GB take golf mixed team silver on competition debut

Georgia Hall (right) and Lee Slattery were in one of three Great Britain groups which included Laura Davies and Callum Shinkwin

Great Britain's Meghan Maclaren, Liam Johnston, Michele Thomson and Connor Syme took silver in the mixed team event at golf's first European Championships as Iceland clinched gold.

The winners finished on three under, one ahead of Britain, with Sweden and Spain both taking bronze at Gleneagles.

The results were decided on the combined total strokes over 18 holes of the two mixed pairs in each team.

Great Britain had two other teams that finished tied fifth and tied ninth.

British Open winner Georgia Hall and her partner Lee Slattery, four-time major Laura Davies and Callum Shinkwin, were one over with the team of Solheim Cup skipper Catriona Matthew and her partner Charlie Ford, Holly Clyburn and Rhys Enoch, four shots further back.

Thomson and Maclaren have the chance to go one better on the last day of the championships in the women's foursomes, although first they must overcome France in their semi-final at 07:45 BST.

Hall and Davies will face Sweden in the other women's foursomes semi on Sunday at 07:30.

Spain have two teams in the men's semi-finals, with Iceland and Italy the opposition.