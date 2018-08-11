BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Spain's Noemi Jimenez holes 'perfect' chip shot for birdie
'The caddie came in for cuddle' - Spaniard holes perfect chip shot
Watch Noemi Jimenez of Spain sink an "unbelievable" chip shot for birdie on the fourth day of the European Championships at Gleneagles.
