European Championships 2018: Davies and Hall qualify for final

  • From the section Golf
Dame Laura Davies and Georgia Hall
Dame Laura Davies and Georgia Hall have qualified for the medal matches this Sunday
2018 European Championships
Venue: Gleneagles Dates: 2-12 August
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra plus the BBC Sport website with further coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

British duo Dame Laura Davies and Georgia Hall are the first team to qualify for Sunday's women's semi-finals at the European Championships.

Playing as Great Britain 1, Hall and Davies beat Spain in their opening match in Group A, before seeing off Germany 4&3 on Thursday.

In the men's event Callum Shinkwin and Lee Slattery, playing as Great Britain 1, beat Sweden 1 6&5.

Four other British teams are also playing in the inaugural tournament.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

The best of the European Championships

Also in Sport

BBC Sport coverage

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired