European Championships: Catriona Matthew holes crucial putt as Britain beat Norway

By Kenny Crawford

BBC Sport Scotland at Gleneagles

  • From the section Golf
Catriona Matthew on day two of the European Championships at Gleneagles
Catriona Matthew on day two of the European Championships at Gleneagles

Catriona Matthew holed the crucial putt to beat Norway on the 18th hole and ensure she and Holly Clyburn are in prime position to progress at the European Championships at Gleneagles.

Scotland's Matthew and England's Clyburn have four points from a possible four for Great Britain in the group stage of the women's team event.

They face Sweden on Friday, with the group winner reaching the semi-final.

"I think that's why people love matchplay," Matthew told BBC Scotland.

"I think we'd rather have won earlier but yes it is always nail-biting.

"There wasn't much between us really. It just came down to who holed the putts and we were lucky that we holed the putts at the end."

Men's pair Connor Syme and Liam Johnston beat Ireland 2&1, while Scot Michele Thomson and English partner Meghan Maclaren were 5&3 winners against Austria.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired