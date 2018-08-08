European Championships: Golf tournament will 'grow and grow' - Catriona Matthew

Catriona Matthew began her European Championships campaign with victory

Former Women's British Open champion Catriona Matthew believes the European Championships will "grow and grow".

In the inaugural multi-sport event, crowds were modest for Wednesday's opening round at Gleneagles.

But Matthew, Europe's 2019 Solheim Cup captain, expects momentum to build after she and Team GB colleague Holly Clyburn beat their Swedish rivals 4&2.

"The first year of an event is always difficult, but I was pretty pleased," Matthew, 48, told BBC Scotland.

"I think the whole set-up is great."

In the team round-robin group stage, there were victories for Scots Conor Syme and Liam Johnston, who beat fellow Brits Charlie Ford and Rhys Enoch 4&3, and Michele Thomson and Meghan MacLaren, who triumphed 5&4 against Iceland.

Great Britain has three men's teams competing across four groups, and three women's teams across another four groups. The four men's and women's group winners progress to Sunday's semi-finals.