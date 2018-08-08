BBC Sport - US Open 2018: Rory McIlroy optimistic over form after 'not winning enough'

In golf you have to be an eternal optimist - McIlroy

  • From the section Golf

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy says he is optimistic over his form despite "not winning enough" tournaments this year.

The Northern Irishman will play alongside defending champion Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods when the US PGA Championship, the final major of 2018, starts on Thursday in St Louis.

READ MORE: McIlroy ready for US PGA challenge

