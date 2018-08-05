WGC-Bridgestone Invitational: Justin Thomas wins by four shots

Thomas won his ninth event on the PGA Tour

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational final-round leaderboard -15 Thomas (US); -11 Stanley (US); -10 Olesen (Den), Johnson (US) Selected others: -8 McIlroy (NI); -7 Poulter (Eng); -6 Fleetwood (Eng); -5 Fisher (Eng); -3 Mickelson (US); -2 Hatton (Eng) E Casey (Eng), Woods (US); +1 Garcia (Spa); +2 Knox (Sco), Fitzpatrick (Eng) Full leaderboard (external)

American Justin Thomas prepared for his defence of the US PGA Championship title with a four-shot victory at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in Ohio.

Thomas led Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter by three shots overnight, and the Northern Irishman and Englishman tailed off in the final round.

McIlroy ended in tied sixth place after a three-over-par 73, while Poulter was tied 10th after a four-over 74.

Thomas finished on 15 under after a one-under 69 on the final day.

"It feels awesome," he said. "I did not hit the ball as well today but we had so much control and I had a very clean card at the end.

"It is the first time I have cried after winning a tournament. It was pretty cool to have my grandma and grandad watching me."

Fellow American Kyle Stanley finished second on 11 under, with Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen and American Dustin Johnson a further shot behind in tied third.

The US PGA Championship - the final major of the year - begins on Thursday.

Elsewhere, England's Georgia Hall won her first major title with a two-shot victory at the Women's British Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes.