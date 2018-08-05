BBC Sport - Women's British Open: Georgia Hall wins Women's British Open after 'fabulous' battle
Highlights: Hall wins Women's British Open after 'thrilling duel'
Golf
England's Georgia Hall wins a "thrilling duel" with Thailand's Pornanong Phatlum to claim the Women's British Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes.
