BBC Sport - Women's British Open: Hall one shot off lead after birdie
Hall one shot off lead after final round birdie
- From the section Golf
England's Georgia Hall birdies the sixth hole - her third birdie in the opening six holes - as she moves to one shot of the lead of Pornanong Phatlum of Thailand at the Women's British Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes.
