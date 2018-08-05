BBC Sport - Women's British Open: Hall one shot off lead after birdie

Hall one shot off lead after final round birdie

England's Georgia Hall birdies the sixth hole - her third birdie in the opening six holes - as she moves to one shot of the lead of Pornanong Phatlum of Thailand at the Women's British Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes.

