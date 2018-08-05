BBC Sport - Women's British Open: Brittany Altomare's putt finally drops
'If the cameraman jumps that might fall in'
- From the section Golf
American Brittany Altomare sees her par putt finally drop in after hanging on the lip of the second hole during the final round of the Women's British Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes.
Available to UK users only.
