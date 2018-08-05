BBC Sport - Women's British Open: Watch the moment England's Georgia Hall wins first major
Watch the moment England's Hall wins Women's British Open
- From the section Golf
Watch the moment England's Georgia Hall wins her first major title with a two-shot victory at the Women's British Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes.
WATCH MORE: 'If the cameraman jumps that might fall in'
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired